Ancora String Quartet
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Join us in the Chazen Lobby for an incredible concert featuring:
Wes Luke, violin
Robin Ryan, violin
Sahada Buckley, viola
Benjamin Whitcomb, cello
Quartet in D Major, K575 W. A. Mozart
Allegretto (1756-1791)
Andante
Menuetto and Trio. Allegretto
Allegretto
Quartet in F Major, Op. 22 P. I. Tchaikovsky
Adagio—Moderato assai (1840-1893)
Scherzo. Allegro giusto
Andante ma non tanto
Finale. Allegro con moto
Intermission
Quartet No. 1 “The Kreutzer Sonata” Leoš Janáček
Adagio – Con moto (1854-1928)
Con moto
Con moto – Vivo – Andante
Con moto – (Adagio) – Più mosso
The Ancora String Quartet is based in Madison, Wisconsin. The members’ credentials include degrees from the University of Texas-Austin and the New England Conservatory. Individually, they have attended numerous chamber music festivals and performed across the United States and Europe.
The players have well-established individual musical careers as soloists, chamber musicians and orchestral players. They perform constantly in Madison and beyond, appearing regularly in such ensembles as the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the La Crosse Symphony, and the Mosaic Chamber Players.
IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS
Attendance is limited and tickets are required for a seat in the Sunday Afternoon Live audience section. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests. Running late? Simply e-mail jprey@chazen.wisc.edu for us to hold your spot!
T he Chazen Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert. Museum goers without tickets may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries.
Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.