Join us in the Chazen Lobby for an incredible concert featuring:

Wes Luke, violin

Robin Ryan, violin

Sahada Buckley, viola

Benjamin Whitcomb, cello

Quartet in D Major, K575 W. A. Mozart

Allegretto (1756-1791)

Andante

Menuetto and Trio. Allegretto

Allegretto

Quartet in F Major, Op. 22 P. I. Tchaikovsky

Adagio—Moderato assai (1840-1893)

Scherzo. Allegro giusto

Andante ma non tanto

Finale. Allegro con moto

Intermission

Quartet No. 1 “The Kreutzer Sonata” Leoš Janáček

Adagio – Con moto (1854-1928)

Con moto

Con moto – Vivo – Andante

Con moto – (Adagio) – Più mosso

The Ancora String Quartet is based in Madison, Wisconsin. The members’ credentials include degrees from the University of Texas-Austin and the New England Conservatory. Individually, they have attended numerous chamber music festivals and performed across the United States and Europe.

The players have well-established individual musical careers as soloists, chamber musicians and orchestral players. They perform constantly in Madison and beyond, appearing regularly in such ensembles as the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the La Crosse Symphony, and the Mosaic Chamber Players.

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

Attendance is limited and tickets are required for a seat in the Sunday Afternoon Live audience section. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests. Running late? Simply e-mail jprey@chazen.wisc.edu for us to hold your spot!

T he Chazen Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert. Museum goers without tickets may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.