press release: Shake Rag Alley’s third annual Alley Stage Reading Series highlights the voices of Midwestern writers, focusing on the creative ecosystem of the Driftless Area, and provides a unique opportunity for playwrights to share their works-in-progress and receive valuable feedback with a staged reading and talkback session at the intimate outdoor theater Alley Stage.

Playwrights from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin were invited to submit scripts for consideration. Playwrights, cast members, and musicians receive an honorarium for their participation, and playwrights also enjoy a one-night stay in Shake Rag Alley’s historic Coach House.

The Art Cafe will open at 3 pm with beverages for sale including The Cider Farm's hard cider, Coca-Cola products, and bottled water. The actors will take the stage at 4 pm for the reading and a talkback session. Tickets for each reading are just $5 and can be ordered online or purchased at the door.

June 24: “And a Belle’s Merry Reign” by Scott Strom of Chicago

Scott Strom (they/them) is a queer writer from Chicago with a BA in Writing for Performance (Playwriting) and Creative Writing (Poetry) from Columbia College Chicago. They are the author of the chapbook “god’s afterdrips” (published by Fjords), and their work has been featured in “Barrow Street,” “peculiar: a queer literary journal,” “Sleet Magazine,” “Rattle,” “A-Minor Magazine,” “SAND,” and “Into the Void.” The cast for Strom’s play includes Mineral Point’s Paula Moon, Judy DeVido, and Lorena Severson, Amanda Zasada of Platteville, with stage directions by Mo Grimm of Mineral Point. In “And a Belle’s Merry Reign,” Mary and Raine are twins who have switched places so many times that they can no longer remember who is who. When a young woman named Annabelle arrives claiming to be Mary’s daughter, the twins must discover who is the true mother.