media release: Hosted by New York Times best selling authors Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer, “And That’s Why We Drink” is an award-winning comedy podcast, where the paranormal and true-crime meet. Launched in February 2017, each new episode is a deep dive into whatever paranormal and true crime stories the hosts are obsessing over that week. The podcast has over 200 million lifetime downloads, and is consistently ranked at the top of the comedy podcast charts. The podcast is the winner of the 2019, 2021 and 2022 People’s Voice “Webby” award for Best Comedy Podcast, the 2022 and 2023 People’s Choice Podcast Award in the Comedy Category, the 2023 winner in the Best True Crime Podcast for the People’s Choice Awards, the 2023 Signal Awards Gold winner in Best Commute Podcast and True Crime Categories, the 2023 Silver Davey Award winners in the Best Co-Hosts and Best Crime & Mystery Categories, the 2023 W3 Awards Gold winner in the General Series Crime and Mystery Category and the Silver winner in the Best Co-Hosts Category. Em and Christine have been touring the show since 2018 — with their latest live tour, “On the Rocks,” selling out across North America. In May 2022, Em and Christine released their first book together called “A Haunted Road Atlas” — which debuted on the New York Times bestsellers list.