media release: December 16, 8 pm (doors at 7) Anders Parker, suggested donation $20, tickets here https://undertowshows.com/ products/madison-wi-december- 16

It's hard to believe it's been eight years since Anders Parker last visited the basement, but he's still one of my favorites. He brings with him The Black Flight, a stunning concept record that tells the story of his great uncle Leslie Hunter Parker, a fighter pilot shot down in World War I. If you had a chance to see Parker opening for Son Volt on their most recent tour, you know how powerful these songs are live. If you didn't, here's your chance!

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.