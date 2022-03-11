Anders Svanoe (album release)

media release: You're invited to the CD release celebration of Anders Svanoe's El Dragón, State of the Baritone Volume 5 on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:00pm (tickets $10 at the door).

El Dragón, State of the Baritone Volume 5 is the fifth volume from the State of the Baritone series released by Irabbagast Records (Jon Irabagon) in Chicago. Following up on the critically acclaimed State of the Baritone Volumes 1, 2, 3 and 4 which won numerous Top Ten 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 Polls, Volume 5 continues to deliver and impress. Milwaukee jazz critic Kevin Lynch says, “The improbable sleeper of the year is State of the Baritone, an ambitious and conceptually lucid statement about the hulking horn’s ability to float like a butterfly and roar like a buffalo stampede.”

State of the Baritone Volume 5 features Anders in an infectious and 1970s-ish latin jazz format. Anders showcases his latin jazz writing and playing abilities in the danceable title track, El Dragón, to the more open sonic territory of 2714 Blues. From the graceful introduction of Charlie Fighter, to the throaty Mongo’s Way, Anders Svanoe presents an impressive document and welcome addition to the State of the Baritone series.

Svanoe's mastery and diversity on baritone saxophone is on full display and is meant to challenge the listener as well as make them rethink the role of the baritone in today’s music. Comfortable in classical, bebop, latin or free jazz settings, Anders clearly illustrates that the big horn can do much more than the baritone’s smaller relatives.