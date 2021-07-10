Anders Svanoe Latin Jazz Quintet

press release: The Anders Svanoe Latin Jazz Quintet is a new Latin Jazz project from Anders Svanoe as he continues his series, State of the Baritone, a collection of music to showcase original music for the baritone saxophone. The band will be featuring music from their upcoming album, State of the Baritone 5, to be released in the Fall of 2021.

Anders Svanoe-baritone saxophone; Louka Patenaude-guitar; John Mesoloras-bass; Arno Gonzalez-congas and percussion; Frank Martinez-drums.

Two shows: 7 & 9 PM $20/show, students show IDs at the door for half price.

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
