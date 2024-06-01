Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra CD release

media release: ASTRO's new CD release - Eclipse Come and listen to the mega combo of our top-notch jazz musicians!

ASTRO (Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra): Anders Svanoe-baritone saxophone; Pawan Benjamin-alto and tenor saxophones, flutes, Shehnai; Tony Catania-tenor saxophone; Jim Doherty-trumpet; Phil Zell-trumpet; Louka Patenaude-guitar; Henry Boehm-bass; Brad Townsend-bass; Michael Brenneis-drums/electronics; Nick Zielinski-drums