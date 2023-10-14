× Expand Bob Koch Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra at Cafe Coda. Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra (ASTRO).

Jazz. $20 ($15 adv.).

media release: ASTRO (Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra) features an all-star group of improvisors and composers from the Madison area. The group will teleport musically from experimental to more familiar music written by baritone saxophonist, Anders Svanoe.

Anders Svanoe-baritone saxophones

Tony Catania-tenor saxophone

Pawan Benjamin-alto and tenor saxophones, flute, Shehnai

Jim Doherty-trumpet

Phil Zell-trumpet

Louka Patenaude-guitar

Henry Boehm-bass

Brad Townsend-bass

Michael Brenneis-drums/electronics

Nick Zielinski-drums