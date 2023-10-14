Anders Svanoe's Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Bob Koch
Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra at Cafe Coda.
Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra (ASTRO).
Jazz. $20 ($15 adv.).
media release: ASTRO (Anders Svanoe’s Teleporting Rhythmic Orchestra) features an all-star group of improvisors and composers from the Madison area. The group will teleport musically from experimental to more familiar music written by baritone saxophonist, Anders Svanoe.
Anders Svanoe-baritone saxophones
Tony Catania-tenor saxophone
Pawan Benjamin-alto and tenor saxophones, flute, Shehnai
Jim Doherty-trumpet
Phil Zell-trumpet
Louka Patenaude-guitar
Henry Boehm-bass
Brad Townsend-bass
Michael Brenneis-drums/electronics
Nick Zielinski-drums