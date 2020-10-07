ONLINE: Andrea-Teresa Arenas & Eloisa Gómez

media release: Join us for "Book Bites" - a new series of brief Facebook Live book talks from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press exploring all things Wisconsin! The series will stream on the WHS Press Facebook page on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

On Wednesday, October 7 authors Andrea-Teresa Arenas and Eloisa Gomez will discuss their book Somos Latinas. Drawing on activist interviews conducted as part of the Somos Latinas Digital History Project, housed at the Wisconsin Historical Society, this collection highlights the voices and stories of twenty-five Latina change agents throughout Wisconsin. From outspoken demonstrators to collaborative community-builders to determined individuals working behind the scenes, Somos Latinas provides powerful proof of the long-standing legacy of Latina activism in our state.

Andrea-Teresa Arenas, PhD, recently retired from her positions at UW–Madison as a Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Faculty Affiliate and the director of the Office of Service Learning and Community-Based Research in the College of Letters & Science. In the mid-1980s, she was a founding member of the Latina Task Force and the Wisconsin Hispanic Council on Higher Education, and she has been active in the UW Women's and Gender Studies Consortium for many years.

Eloisa Gómez was a founding member of the Latina Task Force and the Wisconsin Hispanic Council on Higher Education in the mid 1980s, and she served on the Wisconsin Women's Council. From 2008 to 2012, she was the vice president of the Latino Historical Society of Wisconsin, and she served on the Somos Latinas Advisory Committee from 2012 to 2015.