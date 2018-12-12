Andreas Oeste, Daniel Fung & Brant Blackard

UW Mead Witter School of Music faculty concert. Free.

press release: An evening of music by living American composers, including a premiere. Andreas Oeste is adjunct professor of oboe.

Program:

Jeffrey Agrell – Blues for D.D.

John Harbison – Oboe Concerto

Garrett Schumann – Shred to Death (premiere)

Blake Tyson – the trees are quiet

Patricia Morehead – Conversations

With Daniel Fung, piano, and Brant Blackard, percussion.

