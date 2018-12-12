Andreas Oeste, Daniel Fung & Brant Blackard

Google Calendar - Andreas Oeste, Daniel Fung & Brant Blackard - 2018-12-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Andreas Oeste, Daniel Fung & Brant Blackard - 2018-12-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Andreas Oeste, Daniel Fung & Brant Blackard - 2018-12-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Andreas Oeste, Daniel Fung & Brant Blackard - 2018-12-12 19:30:00

UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music faculty concert. Free.

press release: An evening of music by living American composers, including a premiere. Andreas Oeste is adjunct professor of oboe.

Program:

Jeffrey Agrell – Blues for D.D.

John Harbison – Oboe Concerto

Garrett Schumann – Shred to Death (premiere)

Blake Tyson – the trees are quiet

Patricia Morehead – Conversations

With Daniel Fung, piano, and Brant Blackard, percussion.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Info
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Music
608-263-5615
Google Calendar - Andreas Oeste, Daniel Fung & Brant Blackard - 2018-12-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Andreas Oeste, Daniel Fung & Brant Blackard - 2018-12-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Andreas Oeste, Daniel Fung & Brant Blackard - 2018-12-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Andreas Oeste, Daniel Fung & Brant Blackard - 2018-12-12 19:30:00