Andreas Oeste, Daniel Fung & Brant Blackard
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music faculty concert. Free.
press release: An evening of music by living American composers, including a premiere. Andreas Oeste is adjunct professor of oboe.
Program:
Jeffrey Agrell – Blues for D.D.
John Harbison – Oboe Concerto
Garrett Schumann – Shred to Death (premiere)
Blake Tyson – the trees are quiet
Patricia Morehead – Conversations
With Daniel Fung, piano, and Brant Blackard, percussion.
Info
