ONLINE: Andres Acosta

press release: In April, Andres Acosta returns to Madison Opera, where he last sang Timothy Laughlin in Fellow Travelers. He will share a program of arias, songs, and musical theater works, including both classic and less-familiar pieces in Italian, Spanish, French, and English.

Continuing the success of our Digital Fall, we are embarking on a Digital Winter season that runs from January through March and includes the range of content that has become our (digital) signature.

We have an amazing roster of artists involved, including Emily Birsan, Alan Dunbar, Ben Edquist, Emily Glick, Robert Goderich, Kirsten Larson, Cecilia Violetta López, Sidney Outlaw, Karen Slack, and Andrew Wilkowske.

At just $50 per household, the Digital Winter Season is an opportunity to support artists, enjoy music, and connect to each other from the comfort of your home, even though we can't gather in person.

All content will be available to subscribers for one month from the "live" date, so you can watch at your leisure, and as often as you wish.