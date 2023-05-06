Andrew Fitzpatrick, Patrick W. Best

media release: Auricle, the experimental sound and music series at Arts and Literature Laboratory, welcomes Andrew Fitzpatrick on Friday, May 6, 2023 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $5.00 for Five Dollar Fridays, available online in advance at https://fitzpatrick.bpt.me or at the door. Doors open at 7:30pm. Opening act: Patrick W. Best.

Andrew Fitzpatrick is a musician from Madison, Wisconsin. As a member of the bands Bon Iver, Volcano Choir, and All Tiny Creatures, he has recorded and performed extensively, including appearances at venues and festivals such as the Sydney Opera House and Montreux Jazz Festival. He has collaborated with many artists in many contexts, and has produced a body of solo work that incorporates synthesizers, guitars, field recordings, samplers, and electronic processing.

Patrick W. Best is an industrial designer with a long history of working in sound. With early experience as a guitarist in jazz and punk bands, Best has been a member of the internationally touring music ensemble Pelt for more than 20 years, sculpting dense, organic, in-the-moment compositions based on oceanic drones and endlessly inventive improvisation. He has also been a longtime member of Spiral Joy Band. He turned to a more stripped palette as a solo performer, returning to a variety of guitars to produce spiraling, minimalist figures whose stark outlines carry outsize emotions. Professionally a designer of everything from furniture to packaging to children's museum exhibits, Best's music is a study of minute aspects of sonic variety, an exploration and highlighting of textures and tones torn down to their barest roots and recast in often-surprising patterns.