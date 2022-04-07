press release: Sacred Spaces: Frank Lloyd Wright x Andrew Pielage

Free and open to the public during the Visitor Center’s regular business hours from April through August 28.

For the past decade, photographer Andrew Pielage has traveled the country capturing Frank Lloyd Wright buildings in his pursuit to photograph every remaining Wright site. Throughout his travels, he has photographed private homes, public spaces, museums, houses of worship, and more. Each building inspires him in different ways, but the one thing that is consistent is the spiritual quality embodied in all of them.

Meet the Photographer: Artist Speaker Salon: Andrew Pielage

Sunday, August 7, 2022, 5-7 p.m. at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center. Registration Required.

The show features over thirty photographs of Andrew Pielage’s work from a dozen Wright sites, with pieces selected to highlight the use of light, texture, and composition to create sanctified space. The exhibition is curated by New York-based architectural writer and curator Sam Lubell.

“Like Wright, Andrew Pielage has a deep knowledge of sacred tradition, a profound love of nature, and an uncanny ability to take users inside a space and to help them feel that space. His pictures reveal that connection, and many resonate with Wright’s nature-based and human-based vision of sacred space. We chose images that we thought most definitively clarified Wright’s approach to what he considered sacred space, be it a church, a museum, or a home. For example, several shots reveal Wright’s ability to draw nature—which Wright considered holy—inside, or his ability to lift the spirit through creating diverse interior landscapes reminiscent of the world around them.” – Sam Lubell, Architectural Writer + Curator

Frank Lloyd Wright always spelled Nature with a capital N, saying “You might say that Nature is the God of the architect.” Whether it is the deep reverence for the landscape, the incorporation of natural elements like light and shadow, or an intangible quality only possible through shear genius, Wright’s spaces all have a sacred quality that is calming, healing, and inspirational.

In his first ever public exhibition of Wright photography, Pielage brings us in to some of these Sacred Spaces, inviting us to discover and embrace the spiritual and inspirational qualities within.

The exhibition will travel to other Frank Lloyd Wright sites around the country, including Taliesin in Spring Green, Wisconsin, Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fallingwater, in Mill Run, Pennsylvania.

Andrew Pielage is an internationally published architecture and travel photographer based in Phoenix, Arizona. In his hometown, Pielage discovered the beautiful relationship of landscape and design in the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright inspired his passion for this relationship and his mission to photograph all of Wright’s remaining designs. With over 20 years of experience, including international ad campaigns and publications, television features, exhibitions and workshops, Pielage continues to do what he loves: capture the soul of his subjects and inspire imagination through photography and education.

All the images in the exhibit are available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the prints will go towards additional funding for youth educational programs at each of the four hosting Frank Lloyd Wright sites.