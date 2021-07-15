Andrew Santino

7:30 & 10 pm, 7/15-17, Comedy on State. $35.

media release: Andrew stars in FX’s most watched comedy series, DAVE along side LIL’ DICKY. Santino starred in the SHOWTIME series, I’M DYING UP HERE exec produced by Jim Carey and directed by Jonathan Levine. He also appeared in GAME OVER MAN written and produced by THE WORKAHOLICS crew. Previously, Santino was the star of ABC’s comedy MIXOLOGY.

Andrew is the host of his popular podcast WHISKEY GINGER and is a frequent guest on the Joe Rogan Experience, seen by tens of millions of people per year. His SHOWTIME hour-long stand up special "HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE" debuted in 2017. His COMEDY CENTRAL HALF HOUR standup special was released alongside his debut album SAY NO MORE on COMEDY CENTRAL RECORDS. Andrew was a regular guest on COMEDY CENTRAL’S @ MIDNIGHT with Chris Hardwick. He made his standup debut on ADAM DEVINE’S HOUSE PARTY and since has performed standup on CONAN and THE MELTDOWN WITH JONAH AND KUMAIL. Santino headlined at Montreal’s JUST FOR LAUGHS COMEDY FESTIVAL as well as SXSW and numerous venues across the country.

Andrew got his start acting and writing on the final season of PUNK’D for MTV and since then he has guest starred on THIS IS US, ADULT SWIM’S CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, NETFLIX’S ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, HBO’S FAMILY TREE, NBC’s THE OFFICE, FX’s THE LEAGUE and HULU’s DEADBEAT.

Sitting with another party? Please note the FIRST & LAST name of the group's ticket purchaser in the "Customer Notes" section on the purchase page. We will do our best to accommodate special requests, combined seating is not guaranteed without this information.