media release: Andy Braun is a WAMI-nominated* singer-songwriter with a folk-rock feel. His songs feature acoustic guitar, voice, and harmonica. He plays a wide variety of cover songs as well as insightful originals. Growing up as the son of a church choir director and organist, he was singing at a very young age. His passion for music began to flourish when he started listening to oldies on the radio. Influences range from the Beatles to Neil Young to Townes Van Zandt. He started playing guitar and performing when he was in high school, and has played and sung in a variety of bands and musical groups ever since. Andy has been blessed to be full-time musician since 2007.

If you thought Oktoberfest was solely in the fall, think again. Enjoy the warm rays of sunshine while relaxing at picturesque Schluter Beach. As beer lovers alike quench their thirst they can enjoy yard games, live music, & dancing.

These are CASH only events. There is an option to pre-purchase beer tickets or a mug here.

Wednesdays, with beer sales from 5:00 - 8:30 pm,, music 6:00 - 8:00 pm.