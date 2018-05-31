press release: On Thursday, May 31 at 7:00 p.m., the moving documentary “Andy Irons: Kissed by God,” presented by Fathom and Teton Gravity Research, comes to nearly 500 select U.S. cinemas nationwide. As the opioid crisis rises to a national emergency in the United States, and bipolar disorder affects approximately 5.7 million adult Americans, the untold story of Irons’ life serves to tear down the myths associated with these two ferocious diseases. Audiences will see in-depth interviews with Andy’s brother Bruce Irons, his wife Lyndie Irons, and fellow surfers Joel Parkinson, Nathan Fletcher, Sunny Garcia and Kelly Slater. Additionally, audiences will view a Q&A with top experts in the field of opioid addiction and bipolar disorder, directors Steve and Todd Jones, as well as Andy’s friends and family.

Point & New Vision, Fitchburg, May 31, 7 pm.