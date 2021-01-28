ONLINE: Andy Irvine & Donal Lunny, Maighread and Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, Eleanor Shanley and Mike Hanrahan, Mark Redmond, Emma Langford, Aoife Scott, Andy Meaney

media release: TradFest @ Home – TradFest @ Home – our first events of 2021 will kick off at the end of January. Four fantastic streamed concerts from historic Dublin Castle are available to book now, and feature an eclectic and diverse line-up of artists and bands. Book your ticket (or tickets!) today and join us together again in music…

Thurs 28 Jan — 8.00 PM Irish Time (GMT), 2 pm CST, however events are available to watch on demand for 3 days after the release time & date.

Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny & Friends

A night of fantastic music by some of our leading Irish musicians including Andy Irvine & Donal Lunny, Maighread and Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, Eleanor Shanley and Mike Hanrahan, Mark Redmond, Emma Langford, Aoife Scott and Andy Meaney recorded live from the historic State Apartments in Dublin Castle.