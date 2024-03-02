media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

Can’t make it in person? Watch the livestream here »

Join us for Eclipse before the total eclipse on April 8!

About the book

Shimmering rays shine around the moon. I try not to blink.

We are in the perfect place at the perfect time.

After hearing about the total solar eclipse happening in two months, a boy makes a plan with his father to go see it. They drive down and camp out, not wanting to miss the couple of minutes when the sun will be completely hidden by the moon. When the moment happens, being together makes it even more special.

Based on a trip that author-illustrator Andy Rash took with his son to see the eclipse in August 2017, Eclipse is a heartfelt and playfully illustrated ode to seeking out unique adventures and savoring the most special moments with the people you love. Back matter about eclipses and maps of eclipses' paths across the United States make this book perfect for the STEAM curriculum.

Andy Rash is the author and illustrator of several acclaimed picture books, including The Happy Book, Unstinky, Archie the Daredevil Penguin, and Are You a Horse. Andy's illustrations have been featured in the New York Times, Time, Wired, the New Yorker, and other national publications, and his animations have been shown on Nickelodeon. Andy teaches illustration at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design and lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with his wife and two children.