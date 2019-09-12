Andy Warhol, Donald Topp

press release: Andy Warhol at the River Arts Center Gallery,105 9th St, Prairie du Sac, feat. Pop Artist Donald Topp.

Exhibit dates: September 3 - November 26, 2019, 8am-8pm M-F

Reception date: Thursday, September 12, 2019. 5:30-7:30pm. Curator/Artist talk at 6pm

*no admission fees to visit the gallery!

Featuring original artwork from revolutionary American artist Andy Warhol! This exhibit features eight original screen prints by Warhol, including but not limited to works from his "Cowboys and Indians" series and "Reigning Queens" series.

In the lobby, visitors can view and purchase work by contemporary pop artist Donald Topp of Madison.

Artwork by Andy Warhol on loan from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay, donated by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.

This exhibit is supported in part by a grant from the Sauk County UW Extension, Arts, & Culture Committee and Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support provided by Consumers Coop.