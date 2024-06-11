Angela Puerta & Johan Galindo

media release: Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! Oudoors concert on the green next to DeForest Area Public Library. Rain location: Library Community Room.

Join us for some Latin beats and Colombian folkloric music with Angela Puerta on vocals and guitar and Johan Galindo on percussion!

Angela brings a unique blend of entertainment and education to young audiences by incorporating a mix of sounds and providing instruments that kids can borrow and play along with during the show. The interactive experience not only keeps them engaged but also fosters a love for music in both English and Spanish. She takes kids on a cultural journey, explaining the vibrant world of traditional Colombian music, including dance styles like Cumbia, Bambuco and Vallenato as well as other lively Latin rhythms such as salsa and merengue. It's not just a show; it's an opportunity for kids to immerse themselves in a different culture. All kids can join in, sing along, and even learn some basic Spanish words in a fun and interactive way.