ONLINE: Angela Puerta, Lynn Gillitzer, Molly Mitchell, Amy McNally

press release: Fierce Females is a showcase of female, female-identifying, and non-binary performers from the Madison area. Join us for our monthly 'in the round' show where performers tell stories or talk about their songwriting prior to each song. On Facebook.

This month we are hosting:

Angela Puerta brings us Latin rhythms on guitar

Lynn Gillitzer will showcase her guitar and songwriting

Molly Mitchell brings us guitar and songs quirky lyrics and topics

Amy McNally will play her outstanding original violin pieces