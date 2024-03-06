media release: The 2024 Winter Writers Reading Series will feature award-winning Wisconsin writers reading from their work on select Wednesday evenings. Shake Rag Alley is excited to partner with Mineral Point’s independent bookstore for our 2024 reading series. Unless noted, readings will be held at Republic of Letters Books, 151 High St., Mineral Point, at 7 p.m. Readings will be followed by Q&A with the authors, with time for Open Mic, and refreshments.

Wednesday, March 6: Angela Williamson Emmert won the Wisconsin Writers Lorine Niedecker Poetry Award. Her work has appeared in About Place Journal, Atticus Review, Prime Number Magazine, Sky Island Journal, Ekphrastic Review and other venues. Her poetry has won the Wisconsin Writers Lorine Niedecker Poetry Award and the Society for the Study of Midwestern Literature’s Gwendolyn Brooks Award. For twenty-two years, she taught English in the Universities of Wisconsin System. Currently, she teaches creative writing and literature at New London High School and makes her home in rural Waupaca County with her husband and sons.