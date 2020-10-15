ONLINE: Angie Kim, Kiley Reid

press release: Angie Kim and Kiley Reid will appear live on Crowdcast to discuss their debut novels Miracle Creek and Such a Fun Age. Miracle Creek won the Edgar Award for Best First Novel and Such a Fun Age has been longlisted for the Booker Prize. Angie and Kiley will appear in conversation with UW-Madison Fiction MFA, Dantiel Moniz, whose debut Milk Blood Heat is forthcoming in February 2021.

Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-miracle-creek-such-a-fun-age. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.