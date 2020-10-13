ONLINE: Animal, Mineral, Vegetable & Digital

press release: A VIRTUAL PANEL DISCUSSION

Tuesday, October 13 • 6:00–7:30 pm

In this era of rapid environmental change, the animal, mineraL and plant specimens preserved in natural history collections offer a crucial window into the past. A worldwide effort to digitize these collections is giving scientists greater access for research, collaboration, and the development of long-range datasets. Learn about UW-Madison's contributions to this effort with curators from the UW's Zoological and Geology Museums, the Wisconsin Insect Research Collection, and the Wisconsin State Herbarium.

Martha Glowacki, co-curator of the Collections & Connections exhibition and an artist who often works with natural history specimens, will join the panel as well.

Free and open to the public with advance registration. This event will be held on Zoom.