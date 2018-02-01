RSVP for Animals and Spiritual Practice: How Animals Connect Us With God

press release: In this fascinating evening Leora Weitzman will guide us in exploring the inner life of animals, the spiritual aspects of ourselves that animals bring out, companion animal loss and grief, and communication with animals as contemplative practice. When working with an animal, she finds she must continually recognize and let go of her own agendas and ulterior motives, much like the letting go of thoughts during meditation. The space opened by this letting go allows the animal’s own feelings and wishes to become evident and shape the encounter. She has seen animals show remarkable subtlety, insight, and compassion.

Leora Weitzman is an oblate, homilist, and member of Sunday Assembly at Holy Wisdom Monastery. A former philosopher of mind turned massage therapist and instructor, she studied intuitive communication in 2008 and animal massage in 2010. Since then she has successfully treated a small but steady clientele of small animals for muscle strain and anxiety-driven behavior. She believes animals share some of our deepest spiritual aspects.

February 8, 2018, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

$30

Register by February 1, 2018