AnjiPlay Date

press release: Play is how our children understand how the world works. For the past two years, Carissa Christner of Madison Public Library has been developing an out-of-school version of an educational approach developed in China called Anji Play. This approach is grounded in child-led play and encourages adults to "step back while observing closely." Sometimes, finding that balance between stepping back and leaning in can be challenging for parents. What if your child is frustrated or struggling with something? What if they argue with another child? What if you're worried about their safety? Come learn more about how this approach evolved and why it's such a powerful mindset to empower your children and yourself. Discover Anji Play at http://www.anjiplay.com/parents. Please register to make sure there's enough pie, drop-ins are also welcome! Call 824-1780 to register or register online at http://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/calendar.