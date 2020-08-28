Ann Arbor Film Festival Tour

× Expand Tom Klingele Rooftop Cinema at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

press release: Save the dates for the 2020 season of Rooftop Cinema, bringing you independent films screened in a socially distant setting in MMoCA’s Rooftop Sculpture Garden! In its fifteenth season, the 2020 series takes place at sundown, at approximately 8 pm, on August 7, 14, 21, and 28.

The program will follow Forward Dane guidelines for outdoor gatherings, with limited capacity. As a protective measure, seating will be in designated areas and chairs will not be provided; please come prepared with a blanket or camp chair. Masks are required inside MMoCA.

Rooftop Cinema is $5 per screening/free for MMoCA members and anyone age 21 and younger. Purchase tickets beginning July 29 on MMoCA's Rooftop Cinema webpage. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Screenings are cancelled if rain is likely; check MMoCA's website for updates.

Aug. 28: The Ann Arbor Film Festival (aafilmfest.org) has been an essential showcase for experimental and animated films since 1963. Rooftop Cinema will conclude with a survey of animated films from around the world selected for the 2020 edition of the Festival. All of the films explore the personal, technical and aesthetic possibilities of the animated form.

The Ride, Huh Hyunjung, South Korea: While running along the riverside, lights are slowly flowing, sparkling and making narratives of reflection and refraction.

Nod. Wink. Horse., Ollie Magee, United Kingdom: Self sabotage. Obstruction of narrative. A film behind a horse.

There Were Four of Us, Cassie Shao, China: In a room, there are four people.

The Last Bottle, Max Majoros, Detroit: A cycle of disposal is revealed through the actions of industrious life forms on an unnamed bottle-shaped planet.

Drawing. Dancing, Nicci Haynes, Australia: A short experimental animation that sits between visual and performing art.

Goodbye Mommy, Jack Wedge, Katonah, New York: A detective is hired to go look for an exiled king.

Aphasia or (It Fell Upon My Mind), Brynne McGregor, Cincinnati: Hand-painted rotoscoping and digital animation document the voices of seven individuals living with aphasia.

Umbilical, Danski Tang, Los Angeles: An animated documentary that explores how the filmmaker’s parents’ abusive relationship shaped her own experiences in a boarding school as a child in China.

Lickalike, Rebecca Blöcher, Germany: If man divides invisible, time-grown connections in nature, this has uncontrollable consequences. The collapse leads to a reorganization.

Garnet Graves, Flavourcel Animation Collective, Canada: The twisting, neon discomfort of body parts pulsates and trembles from the depths of the deepest ocean up to the cold and unforgiving vastness of space.