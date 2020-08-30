ONLINE: Ann Hampton Callaway

media release: Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway presents "The Bergmans and Beyond.” Songs will include The Way We Were, How Do You Keep the Music Playing?, Where Do You Start?, Nice ‘N’ Easy, It Might Be You, The Summer Knows, You Must Believe in Spring, Fifty Percent and more! Ann's live stream series "The Callaway Hideaway" takes place the last Sunday of every month. The next performance is Sunday August 30 at 4pm PT/7PM ET.

Early bird tickets (til August 23) are $20; After August 23 tickets are $25. Season subscribers can purchase the 5 remaining monthly 2020 shows (August - December) for $100. Please make your payment at PayPal.Me/annhamptoncallaway and a Zoom link for the concert(s) will be emailed to you.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the Great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theaters and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a Platinum Award-winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand’s recent Cd's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.