Anna Fisher-Roberts

Google Calendar - Anna Fisher-Roberts - 2018-04-15 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anna Fisher-Roberts - 2018-04-15 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anna Fisher-Roberts - 2018-04-15 15:30:00 iCalendar - Anna Fisher-Roberts - 2018-04-15 15:30:00

UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

A performance of Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring for 13 instruments by an all-student orchestra, conducted by Anna Fisher-Roberts. Anna is an aspiring conductor and flute performance major in her third year at UW – Madison. This is her debut on the podium before an orchestra.

Info
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Music
608-263-5615
Google Calendar - Anna Fisher-Roberts - 2018-04-15 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anna Fisher-Roberts - 2018-04-15 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anna Fisher-Roberts - 2018-04-15 15:30:00 iCalendar - Anna Fisher-Roberts - 2018-04-15 15:30:00