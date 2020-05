press release: June 9 | 7 pm, Facebook Live

Join us online for Fierce Females, hosted by Communication. Featuring Anna Wang, Linn Jennings, Maddie Mccray-Batzli from LINE, and Allison Wexler.

There will be a link to donate to the Communication Paypal during the stream. All donations will be divided between all the performers.

Did you miss the May 12th live event? Watch it here.