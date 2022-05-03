media release: Meet the Author!

Don’t you wonder sometimes about what inspires authors to “pick up the pen” so to speak and put their words down on paper? You might be surprised at the number of talented authors that live right here in southern Wisconsin. Check out the series listed below, and sign up to hear one or all of the authors speak.

ANNE GOODWIN, COME TO THE LAKE: REFLECTIONS ON COTTAGE LIFE

Come to The Lake evolved as a book after 18 years of note‑taking by Goodwin. Her family has been going to the same original lake cottage for decades. Her book highlights lake life without electronic devices vying for attention. She shares memories of summers at one of Wisconsin’s most charming, historic cottages complete with stories about generations of family members who have grown up here. She writes about cherishing summer lake life in one of the last remaining summer cottages standing on the shores of Pleasant Lake in southeastern Wisconsin. The book is an all‑important reminder to take time to disconnect from frenetic activities and reconnect with the gifts we receive from nature.

About the Author

Anne Goodwin, multi‑award winning author spends her summers in a 1920s cottage on Pleasant Lake in southeastern Wisconsin. Her passions include feeding large groups of family and friends, swimming shore‑to‑ shore, paddling any non‑motorized craft available, and observing nature’s glories and taking notes all along the way.

To register for programs, call (608) 266-6581 or email gflesher@cityofmadison.com.