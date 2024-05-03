Anne Heaton & Frank Marotta Jr.

media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

Singer-songwriter and pianist ANNE HEATON graced the stages of New York City long before she and her husband Frank Marotta relocated to Milwaukee. She has captured audience imaginations for over fifteen years with her songs that are, by turns, “tender, barbed and spiritual” (Washington Post). She’s been featured by the New York Times Popcast, played numerous times on NPR and shared the stage with artists such as Jewel, Sarah McLachlan and jazz drummer Max Roach.

She teaches at Berklee College of Music Summer Programs and is the founder of Soul Songs School, an online songwriting program. Anne is currently earning her Master’s in Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she hopes to research the outcomes of songwriting as a social emotional learning tool for teenagers. Anne lives in Milwaukee where she enjoys coffee, Lake Michigan and being a mom to two freethinking daughters.

She will be performing with her multi-instrumentalist husband Frank.

Says Chip Duncan- “I met Anne at a party but didn’t realize at the time I was speaking with a luminary! Anne and her guitar playing husband have developed an outstanding reputation as songwriters, performers, and teachers of the craft. When I saw Anne play with Willy Porter at Shank Hall last fall, I became an immediate fan. She’s fun, funny, charming and wow, what a voice … and what great songs!”