media release: A Wisconsin bookstore owner and cryptozoologist is asked to investigate a series of deaths that just might be proof of a fabled lake monster in this first installment of a new mystery series by USA Today bestselling author Annelise Ryan.

Morgan Carter, owner of the Odds and Ends bookstore in Door County, Wisconsin, has a hobby. When she’s not tending the store, she’s hunting cryptids—creatures whose existence is rumored, but never proven to be real. It’s a hobby that cost her parents their lives, but one she’ll never give up on.

So when a number of bodies turn up on the shores of Lake Michigan with injuries that look like bites from a giant unknown animal, police chief Jon Flanders turns to Morgan for help. A skeptic at heart, Morgan can’t turn down the opportunity to find proof of an entity whose existence she can’t definitively rule out. She and her beloved rescue dog, Newt, journey to the Death's Door strait to hunt for a homicidal monster in the lake—but if they’re not careful, they just might be its next victims.

About the author: USA Today bestselling author Annelise Ryan (a pseudonym for Beth Amos) has been entertaining mystery fiction enthusiasts for more than a decade with her Mattie Winston Mystery series, the spin-off Helping Hands Mystery series, and the Mack's Bar Mysteries she wrote as Allyson K. Abbott. Now she brings her unique combination of wit, humor, murder, and mayhem to Wisconsin’s beautiful Door County with the first in a new series featuring bookstore owner and cryptozoologist, Morgan Carter, who is hired to determine if a series of mysterious Door County deaths might be the result of a Loch Ness-type monster lurking in the depths of Lake Michigan.