ONLINE: Annette Grunseth

media release: BOOK TALK - Annette Grunseth, Combat and Campus: Writing Through War

Join Wisconsin Veterans Museum for a virtual discussion with Annette Langlois Grunseth on her book, Combat and Campus: Writing Through War. This nonfiction account follows one infantryman’s riveting letters from Vietnam, preserved for 50 years by his family, coupled with his sister’s view of life at home to offer a unique perspective of the war. This program is suitable for all ages. Register on our website.

