Annie Bacon, Nancy Rost, Ingrid Frances Stark

press release: Michigan based Annie Bacon creates a lush and earnest sound reading between the pure tones of Stevie Nicks and the emotive storytelling arcs of Tracy Chapman, accompanying herself on guitar. Music that means something and makes you feel.

Nancy Rost has a jazz-influenced piano style, playing multiple genres. She is a veteran of songwriting marathons and will make you laugh. More at www.nancyrost.com

Ingrid Frances Stark is a singer/songwriter who also plays whistles. She has played open mics at the Hog and sometimes joins Andina and Rich.

$4 admission.