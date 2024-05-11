Annie & the Oakies, The Firesides

× Expand courtesy Annie & the Oakies Annie & the Oakies

media release: WORTstock Warm-up Party @ The MALT HOUSE! - 2609 E. Washington Ave.

On SATURDAY, MAY 11, 2:30 to 6pm, it'll be an afternoon of great music with 2 groups to kick-off the outdoor concert season:

First up - ANNIE & THE OAKIES, acclaimed stalwarts of the local bluegrass and Americana scene, get the festivities going with vibrant flair!

AND - THE FIRESIDES come to town to grace the stage as faves of the Driftless-area folk scene - a superb duo playing old-timey Appalachian and traditional folk tunes!

Free admission!, but donations to the musicians and to WORT community radio are welcome. AND we'll have advance tickets for the incredible WORTSTOCK Raffle on hand.

WORTstock Warmup at Malt House - WORT-FM 89.9 (wortfm.org)