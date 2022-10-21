Annie Patterson & Charlie King

Wild Hog in the Woods concert.

media release: Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at the door. (Special Benefit Concert for Ron Dennis; More about Ron's needs.) More info regarding the performers and tickets on the Wild Hog's home page at https://www.wildhoginthewoods. org

Charlie King and Annie Patterson are hitting the road again with a nine city tour of the Midwest. Madison is on their list!

Join us for an evening of powerful singing with two of America's finest activist folk singers. Charlie and Annie are infectious song leaders whose energy and humor empowers us and keeps us moving forward.

Charlie’s wry political satire and his uncanny ability to find endearing songs about struggle and the human experience are a natural fit with Annie's own performing and sing-along work. Charlie and Annie have often recorded and performed together, including Annie's vocals on Charlie's 2017 CD "Life & Love, Tears & Laughter". They released a live album "Step by Step" early in 2019 and are taking this and a hat full of new songs on the road.

About Annie: Annie Patterson is one of America's premiere song leaders. She has been leading singing around the globe for over 30 years. An accomplished performer and vocalist, Annie sings old songs and new. She carries with her a suitcase of incredible song knowledge and a repertoire that includes over 2400 songs from many genres including Americana, contemporary folk, ballads, country and jazz.

About Charlie: Charlie King is a musical storyteller and political satirist. He sings and writes passionately about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Pete Seeger hailed him as “One of the finest singers and songwriters of our time.”

Charlie has been at the heart of American folk music for over half a century and has been writing songs for the past 45 years. In October of 2017 he received the annual the Phil Ochs Award, in recognition of his music and activism for social and political justice in the spirit of Phil Ochs. His songs have been recorded and sung by other performers such as Pete Seeger, Holly Near, Ronnie Gilbert, John McCutcheon, Arlo Guthrie, Peggy Seeger, Chad Mitchell and Judy Small.

“With encouraging regularity, Charlie King emerges from his self-reflection to remind us of the happy resilience of the human spirit. His message songs vary between the funny and the frightening, but he pulls them off with unvarying taste, musical skill, and charm.” - Billboard