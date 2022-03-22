ONLINE: Annuals & Perennials: Growing Techniques & Plant Recommendations

media release: Rosemary Garfoot Public Library webinar. Presenter: UW Extension Certified Master Gardener Volunteer, Deb Pienkowski

Deb will take the mystery out of the terms annual and perennial, give you techniques for growing the right plants in the right place, and provide specific plant recommendations for the sections of your yard that are sunny, part-sunny, shady, and part-shady.

Free Zoom program; register by emailing csplib@rgpl.org.

Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars
608-798-3881
