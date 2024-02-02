media release: February 2, 2024, at 8 pm and February 4, 2024, at 2:30 pm, Capitol Theater

HE LOVES ME. WHO IS HE?

A beautiful young widow is disillusioned with romance. Her dear friend is sending her anonymous love letters to express his feelings. Will true love prevail? (It’s a comedy, so of course it will.)

Premiering in 1780, The Anonymous Lover is the only surviving opera by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. A pioneering Black composer, conductor, and violinist, Bologne achieved great renown throughout 18th-century France. Brighten up winter with the Wisconsin premiere of this charming opera!

Sung in French with English dialogue and projected English translations.