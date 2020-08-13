ONLINE: Another Evening with James Baldwin

(2019 pick) A creative celebration of the works of one of the most clear-headed and impassioned scholars and activists of the 20th century. Melvin Hinton, host of WORT’s Radio Literature, will read Baldwin’s essay “Letter to My Nephew,” first published in the early 1960s as a meditation on the nation’s racist past and hope for a better, freer, future. Hinton will also talk about his meetings and interactions with Baldwin. Scholar and actor Quanda Johnson (pictured) will read Baldwin’s poetry, and Akiwele Burayidi will dance, underpinned by bassist Oliver Gomez.

press release: Fermat’s Last Theater presents - Another Evening with James Baldwin (Live Stream Only, free event)!

The program includes three songs and reading of several of Baldwin's poems, Melvin Hinton reading prose and recalling his meetings with Baldwin in Paris and Madrid, dancing by Akiwele Burayidi, and on the string bass, Oliver Gomez.

"Letter to My Nephew" and a passage from Giovanni’s Room and other prose, read by Melvin Hinton

Poems read by Quanda Johnson

Recollections of my meetings with James Baldwin in Madrid and Paris by Melvin Hinton

Three slave songs/spirituals sung by Quanda Johnson

Dance by Akiwele Burayidi

Bass by Oliver Gomez

Cast information:

Quanda Johnson is a Fulbright Scholar and a current doctoral student in Interdisciplinary Theatre Studies at UW-Madison. A performer from Broadway to grand opera, she seeks ways to utilize performance to disrupt and consequently alter entrenched, cyclical conversations about Blackness and the African Diaspora. An AUDELCO Award nominee for her portrayal of Marian Anderson, she appeared in Broadway's Tony award-winning Ragtime and made her New York City Opera debut in The Mother of Us All with Lauren Flanigan. Her work is dedicated to the memory of the first artist in her life, her mother, Vernetta. Her full biography is here: https://dept.english.wisc.edu/intertheatrestudies/people/its-students/

Melvin Hinton produces and hosts Radio Literature on WORT and Between You and Me on Madison College’s Clarion Radio. He completed a paid internship--and turned down a full-time job offer--at The New York Times News Service before going on to Stanford University as a Woodrow Wilson Fellow. Two years in France as a Fulbright Scholar and teaching assistant in a secondary school were followed by a long residence in Spain. Other honors include a Martin Luther King Scholarship at New York University, a University Fellowship at Texas A&M, and a doctoral fellowship at the UW-Madison.

Besides acting with The Madrid Players, and with Kathy Seley in Murray Schisgal’s The Typists, Melvin toured Spain with Donna Hightower’s gospel music ensemble. He has directed students in theater at the U. S. Cultural Center in Madrid, at Tennessee State University, and at The University of the South. He directed a Queer Short at the Bartell, and at the Overture Center, he was Rev. Sykes in CTM’s production of To Kill a Mockingbird. He has taught Spanish and French at several universities, among them Texas A&M and The University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Oliver Gomez will attend Eastman School of Music this fall and says his favorite bassist is Ray Brown, and he is currently studying with John Christensen.

Akiwele Burayidi will be a third-year student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison pursuing degrees in Dance and Health Promotion and Health Equity. She has received several scholarships to train at summer programs such as the San Francisco Conservatory of Dance, Paris Summer Academy, and most recently Perry Mansfield Performing Arts School where she worked with Shannon Gillen and Vim Vigor Dance Company.

This event is free for live streaming. Donations are graciously accepted. Thank you to all who contributed financially to make this evening possible.

