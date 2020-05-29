ONLINE: Answering the Call at the Crossroads

press release: Threshold Stories: Answering the Call at the Crossroads

A (virtual) evening of storytelling with Tracy Chipman

Friday, May 29, 7:00-9:00 pm

As Spring moves towards summer, we will be moving individually and globally out of the Great Pandemic & Interruption into a time of grieving, and re-building, re-covering and re-visioning a New Story. Now at this crossroads there is a call to action to create, in the words of Charles Eisenstein, "a more beautiful world we know is possible". Join us in community from the comfort of your home to soak in the mythic continuum of story as we prepare to answer the call, here at the crossroads, taking action, re-imaging the new story we must bring forth....

Storyteller, Tracy Chipman is a Wisconsin native who stepped onto the path of storyteller 25 years ago. She has listened, told and carried a lion's share of stories. Tracy believes that story and storytelling are set deep in our human bones and more than ever we need the evocative richness of old myth, folklore & narratives. We need stories to grow our listening and imagining! Learn more here - www.listentoatale.com

Tickets: $15-$30/per person suggested donation

Contact: info@atthreshold.com