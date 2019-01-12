Antenes, David Last, DJ Speedstick

press release: Molecular Ontology: Dark, immersive, and otherworldly productions to connect you to the fundamental nature of being.

Antenes (L.I.E.S. Records / The Bunker New York) | Brooklyn

https://soundcloud.com/antenes

DJ, producer and electronics artist Antenes operates a laboratory of self-made sequencers and modular synthesizers built in the name of rhythmic, sonic, and spatial exploration. Tracing the lineage of synthesizer operation to vintage telephone equipment and inspired by the Buchla 100, her curious studio discipline of manipulating repurposed switchboards was fueled by the desire to breathe new life into long-silenced machines, transforming signal paths through which voices once traveled into sequences that burst with percussive energy and evolving textures, bouncing sound through sound like so many distant AM radio stations on a late night drive. Her 2015 solo production debut, The Track of a Storm EP on L.I.E.S. reveals three tracks of otherworldly techno infused with “lazer shot synthwork,” “ghostly noise layers,” “muscular bass shapes and sparking percussions," appearing on the 2015 best-of lists for Juno and Fact magazine.

A Brooklyn resident by way of Chicago, Antenes' eclectic DJ sets dive into acid-laced techno, shimmering electro, shadowy atmospheres and beyond. In 2018, she’s kept busy behind the decks of underground events globally, including The Bunker New York, De School Amsterdam, Tresor Berlin, Corsica Studios London and more.

David Last (Last Faith Studio) | Madison

https://soundcloud.com/davidlast

David Last came up in Brooklyn in the early '00s and its vanishing genre boundaries. His work on albums and singles with The Agriculture, Bpitch Control & Staubgold gained praise with tough-to-please critics like Pitchfork and De:Bug. After the close of Devotion Gallery, an art space co-founded with friends in NYC, he worked at scoring Japanese fine-art animation and an Imax kids cartoon, recently composing soundtracks for George RR Martin’s bizarre psychedelic Disneyland in Santa Fe, Meow Wolf. Since the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland which took the life of his partner, Chelsea Faith (Cherushii), he has played only a handful of performances. Madison, where his family lives, is his current home.

DJ Speedsick (BANK Records NYC / Breathing Problem Productions) | Madison

https://soundcloud.com/speedsick

Harsh-noise, nostalgic rave techno, and punk sensibilities abound from the Wisconsin-born and based recording artist.

21+

$10

10 - close

We strongly encourage a NO PHONES ON THE DANCE-FLOOR policy. If it can’t wait, please step to the side or sit down at one of the many available seating areas. Don’t kill the vibe.