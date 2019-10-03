Anthony Di Sanza, Tom Curry & Mark Hetzler

press release: On Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 8pm, Anthony Di Sanza (percussion), Tom Curry (tuba, keyboard and electronics), and Mark Hetzler (trombone and electronics) will perform their new composition Don't Look Down at Arts + Literature Laboratory. Their goal to showcase their instruments using a combination of electro-acoustic techniques, improvisation, and traditional chamber music applications to create an array of sonic environments and musical languages. The result is a work that looks at the impact of media and technology on our society, while featuring shifting soundscapes and a variety of styles (classical/rock/experimental).

Tickets are $10 in advance (https://dontlookdown.brownpapertickets.com) and $15 at the door. Student tickets $5 off with a valid school ID. Advance ticket sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30pm.