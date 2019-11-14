press release: "Lars von Trier shook up the film world when he premiered Antichrist at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival...But this most confrontational work yet from one of contemporary cinema’s most controversial artists is no mere provocation. It is a visually sublime, emotionally ravaging journey to the darkest corners of the possessed human mind; a disturbing battle of the sexes that pits rational psychology against age-old superstition; and a profoundly effective horror film." (Criterion).