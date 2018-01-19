press release: Opening Friday, January 19 and closing Saturday, January 27. Thursday - Saturday @8pm. $11

Broom Street Theater is proud to present a World Premiere of a new adaptation of Antigone by the “most dangerous philosopher in the west”, Slavoj Žižek. This non-traditional telling with all female leads, directed by Christopher William Wolter, features masks, movement, and mayhem : an ethical and political intervention into the complexities of desire; a biting commentary on the conflicts between the state and the family, the individual and the collective, love and duty, revolutionary violence and the security of the status quo.

The mostly-female cast features Stacey Garbarski as Antigone, Jamie England as Creon, Maddi Conway as Haemon, Melissa Minkoff as Tiresias, and Clarice Lafayette as Ismene.

Slavoj Žižek is a Slovenian-born philosopher, psychoanalyst and communist. Often described as “the Elvis of cultural theory”, Žižek a professor of philosophy at The European Graduate School, a senior researcher at the Institute for Sociology and Philosophy at the University of Ljubljana, Global Distinguished Professor of German at New York University, International Director of the Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities, and founder and president of the Society for Theoretical Psychoanalysis, Ljubljana.

Christopher William Wolter is a poet, playwright and theatre director studying in the division of Philosophy, Art & Social Thought at the European Graduate School. In both his theoretical and dramatic work he explores sexuality, politics, psychoanalysis, and above all, the complexity of human desire. In his free time he does the same.

Žižek's intensely controversial adaptation of Antigone seeks to challenge the traditional readings of the classic play. The character of Antigone is universally celebrated as the ultimate figure of ethical resistance to state power. But is she really so innocent and pure? What if there is a dark side to her? What if Creon, the representative of state power, also has a valuable point to make? And what if both Antigone and Creon are part of a problem that only a popular intervention can confront? Both the adaptation and production seek out the appearance of surprising (and sometimes terrifying) possibilities out of classic dead ends.