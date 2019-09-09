Antisemitism and Alliance: 100 Years of Jewish Life at the UW-Madison

press release: In this lecture-discussion, Jonathan Pollack will cover:

· "Two interlocking trends which have persisted for Jewish students, faculty and staff at Wisconsin’s flagship university:

1. a strong sense of community among Jews that spans several generations,

2. along with persistent flare-ups of anti-Semitic actions.

· “…how these opposite yet intertwined aspects of Jewish life on campus have evolved over the last hundred years

Mr. Pollack has published several articles on the Jewish history of the Midwest in academic journals, and he has been a frequent guest on Wisconsin Public Radio and other local media. His latest book, “Wisconsin, The New Home of the Jew,” is history of the Jewish experience at UW-Madison.