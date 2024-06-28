Antoine McNeail, Lisa Quam, Taylor Hooker, Megan Diaz-Ricks

Buy Tickets

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

media release: Host: Megan Diaz-Ricks Megan Diaz-Ricks will kick off the evening with her infectious energy and witty humor, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.

Headliner: Antoine McNeail. Get ready for the main event with headliner Antoine McNeal, whose sharp wit and hilarious storytelling will leave you in stitches.

Featured Comics:

Lisa Quam: Known for her relatable humor and quick punchlines, Lisa Quam will keep the laughs rolling.

Taylor Hooker: Taylor Hooker's unique comedic style and clever observations are sure to delight the audience.

Don't miss out on an evening filled with top-notch comedy and delicious drinks. Gather your friends and secure your spot for a fantastic night of fun and laughter!

Info

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Comedy
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Antoine McNeail, Lisa Quam, Taylor Hooker, Megan Diaz-Ricks - 2024-06-28 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Antoine McNeail, Lisa Quam, Taylor Hooker, Megan Diaz-Ricks - 2024-06-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Antoine McNeail, Lisa Quam, Taylor Hooker, Megan Diaz-Ricks - 2024-06-28 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Antoine McNeail, Lisa Quam, Taylor Hooker, Megan Diaz-Ricks - 2024-06-28 20:00:00 ical