Antoine McNeail, Lisa Quam, Taylor Hooker, Megan Diaz-Ricks
Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Jesse Chieffo
media release: Host: Megan Diaz-Ricks Megan Diaz-Ricks will kick off the evening with her infectious energy and witty humor, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.
Headliner: Antoine McNeail. Get ready for the main event with headliner Antoine McNeal, whose sharp wit and hilarious storytelling will leave you in stitches.
Featured Comics:
Lisa Quam: Known for her relatable humor and quick punchlines, Lisa Quam will keep the laughs rolling.
Taylor Hooker: Taylor Hooker's unique comedic style and clever observations are sure to delight the audience.
Don't miss out on an evening filled with top-notch comedy and delicious drinks. Gather your friends and secure your spot for a fantastic night of fun and laughter!