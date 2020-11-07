ONLINE: Antoine McNeail, Ton Johnson, Bodeany, Da Jester

Livestream. $10 donation.

media release:

event will be a special evening filled with joyous laughter as local comedian Antione McNeail hosts his first comedy show on the Spaceship, Comedy & Child Custody Jam. Featuring appearances by comedians, Ton Johnson, Bodeany, and Da Jester. With a special yet to be announced musical guest. Let see some support for these comedians, we most certainly could use some much needed comic relief.

So please join us for an amazing night of local comedy excellence.  

