press release: Anton Treuer, Professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University and author of 14 books, will come to speak about his book, "Everything You Wanted to Know about Indians but Were Afraid to Ask". He will also talk about his work as a professor and an Ojibwe tribal member.

This event is part of the Dane County Libraries series "Get to Know Our Neighbors: Wisconsin's Tribal Nations and Communities".