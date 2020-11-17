The Chazen is open on a limited basis Tuesday–Friday, 12–5 p.m. by appointment. The website is open 24/7. Closed 11/26, 12/24-25 and 12/31-1/26.

press release: SUPERNOVA: Charlotte and Gene’s Radical Imagination Station

Oct 13, 2020–Mar 1, 2021

The Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize is offered by the museum in collaboration with the UW–Madison Art Department; the winner is selected by an outside juror.

The 2020 Panczenko Prize winner is Anwar Floyd-Pruitt. Floyd-Pruitt focuses on interdisciplinary approaches to art-making. Combining his BA in psychology from Harvard University and a BFA from UW–Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, Floyd-Pruitt served as visual arts coordinator for the therapeutic arts nonprofit organization Express Yourself Milwaukee. His recent projects include a body of work encouraging students to vote, a gun violence memorial sculpture garden, co-producing an interdepartmental performance art showcase, and leading puppet-making workshops at Madison area schools and arts organizations. His work Black Pain, an abstract trio of assemblage wall pieces, was featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum in 2013 in conjunction with 30 Americans.

The 2020 Panczenko Prize juror Glenn Adamson is a senior scholar at the Yale Center for British Art. He was previously director of the Museum of Arts and Design, head of research at the Victoria and Albert Museum, and curator at the Chipstone Foundation in Milwaukee.